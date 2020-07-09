Is Twitter working on a subscription feature? Here is what we know so far

Twitter may be working on a new subscription platform for its social media services. The company, on July 8, posted a job listing for a position on a new team codenamed ‘Gryphon’ that is working on “building a subscription platform”. Soon after the original post was uploaded, Twitter revised the job posting and removed the mention of the subscription platform.

The company originally posted that it was hiring full-stack engineers to join the subscription team and lead the Payments and Subscription division, reported The Verge.

"We are a new team, codenamed Gryphon. We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by other teams in the future. This is a first for Twitter! Gryphon is a team of web engineers who are closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team. We are looking for a full-stack engineer to lead the Payment and Subscription client work, someone who values collaboration as much as we do and can act as a bridge for the engineering team. It’s a great opportunity for all teams involved,” the post read.

However, Twitter revised the job listing and stated that it is looking for an Android engineer to “work on a bevy of backend engineering teams to build components that allow for experimentation to deliver the best experience possible to all of our users.”

Twitter could be developed something based on its 2017 research, wherein it ran a survey to assess whether the users would pay for new analytics, breaking news alerts, or information about what an account’s followers are tweeting about. The subscription model could be based on this survey, which Twitter could roll out in the following months.