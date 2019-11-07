Is this Pocophone F2? Popular case-maker lists Xiaomi's rumoured smartphone on its official website

Rumours about the Poco F2 have been on the rise after the launch of Redmi K20 Pro. While Xiaomi has stayed numb about the Poco F2, smartphone case maker Spigen has listed a protective case for the Poco F2 on its official website.

Spigen’s listing shows what could be the Pocophone F2. The listing reveals the design elements, without revealing any specifications of the smartphone. Even the ‘features and specifications’ section of the case shows that the case will be compatible with Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

If the listing is accurate, Poco F2 will have an identical design to the Redmi K20/ Redmi K20 Pro. The Poco F2 could feature an all-screen design and have a pop-up motor for the front camera. The smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner, as per the images uploaded on Spigen’s website.

At the back, there would be a triple-camera setup that looks identical to the Redmi K20 Pro setup. Two sensors are stacked vertically, and the third sensor is placed above the two lenses. The LED flash is placed below the camera array.

At the bottom, there is a cutout for the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. The 3.5mm jack is placed at the top edge of the smartphone. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the smartphone.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the next-generation of its budget flagship killer smartphone sometime soon. The Pocophone has not received an update since its launch in August 2018. It is currently unknown how would Xiaomi differentiate between the Redmi K20 series and the Poco F2 if they have the same design and specifications.

The company could use different camera sensors on Poco F2 with the same Snapdragon 855 (or even 855+) processor.