App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is this Pocophone F2? Popular case-maker lists Xiaomi's rumoured smartphone on its official website

Xiaomi is expected to launch the next-generation of its budget flagship killer smartphone sometime soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rumours about the Poco F2 have been on the rise after the launch of Redmi K20 Pro. While Xiaomi has stayed numb about the Poco F2, smartphone case maker Spigen has listed a protective case for the Poco F2 on its official website.

Spigen’s listing shows what could be the Pocophone F2. The listing reveals the design elements, without revealing any specifications of the smartphone. Even the ‘features and specifications’ section of the case shows that the case will be compatible with Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

If the listing is accurate, Poco F2 will have an identical design to the Redmi K20/ Redmi K20 Pro. The Poco F2 could feature an all-screen design and have a pop-up motor for the front camera. The smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner, as per the images uploaded on Spigen’s website.

Close

At the back, there would be a triple-camera setup that looks identical to the Redmi K20 Pro setup. Two sensors are stacked vertically, and the third sensor is placed above the two lenses. The LED flash is placed below the camera array.

related news

At the bottom, there is a cutout for the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. The 3.5mm jack is placed at the top edge of the smartphone. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the smartphone.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the next-generation of its budget flagship killer smartphone sometime soon. The Pocophone has not received an update since its launch in August 2018. It is currently unknown how would Xiaomi differentiate between the Redmi K20 series and the Poco F2 if they have the same design and specifications.

The company could use different camera sensors on Poco F2 with the same Snapdragon 855 (or even 855+) processor.

Until Xiaomi confirms the launch, let’s take the listing with a truckload of salt.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.