Is the BFSI Sector in India missing the RegTech Bus?

Suman Reddy Eadunuri

Over the past decade, the fintech revolution has completely changed Indian citizen’s expectations for simpler and user-friendly banking. Industry borders have blurred and new entrants like Google Pay or even Apple are using the UPI mobile interface for seamless, one-touch payments. This puts traditional BFSI institutions under intense competition to innovate and offer better value-add to customers.

But as the pace of banking innovation quickens, the regulatory tools to govern these processes are starting to catch up to them. This is to prevent unfair practices and data misuse, and balance customers demand for better data management against regulators need for robust risk management protocols. Recent banking fraud incidents point to a gap when today’s complex business models meet meticulous regulations.

Financial executives at these new fintech innovators find it difficult to fulfill the compliance and business growth mandate at the same time. Fintech innovation is being fueled by nimble startups that might not have the financial muscle of their more-established competitors. But they must comply with tougher regulations – becoming a huge management cost to a company. Without the right compliance framework, firms operating in today’s market are prone to breach critical regulations and become liable to millions in penalties. Some smaller fintech players could be even wiped out overnight.

India needs to support innovation across these sectors, as the government aims to create economic value worth a trillion dollars through the digital economy by 2025. However, there is neither enough awareness nor adequate governing policies to enforce strong regulatory adherence among industries, resulting in potential customer backlashes and future disruptions in a company’s operations.

Given the paper-based processes that still constitute bulk of compliance processes today, a great opportunity lies where digital solutions can help rising compliance management mandates. Regulatory technology software, or RegTech, helps organizations manage and comply with regulatory protocols more efficiently. The technology helps complete legally mandated tasks faster at lower costs and with less errors. It also adapts compliance in real-time as regulations iterate faster. This ensures real-time regulatory compliance across all customer lifecycle stages, from on-boarding to KYC (Know Your Customer) to data deletion at the end of a customer journey.

Corporates cannot survive with manual data processes – not with automation rapidly spreading across all business sectors. Analytical Research Cognizance, a research firm explains how financial institutions spend more than $100 billion every year for non-compliance issues. But the payoff RegTech brings is huge: experts say digitizing paper reporting could save billions more in costs. Using the power of intelligent systems and automated models, regulatory approval cycles can now be fast tracked across channels, saving time and money.

The annual spend on regulatory compliance technology is set to reach more than double in just five years, from $50 billion in 2015 to $118 billion in 2020, according to a report by Let’s Talk Payments, a global research organization. RegTech offers the flexibility and scalability required to adjust to new global regulations like GDPR, which impacts Indian companies serving EU residents. Closer home, India’s new Personal Data Protection Law is expected to be put into effect sometime later this year.

The creation of a RegTech ecosystem in India is critical for robust analysis and adherence to regulation in an era where customers are becoming aware of their rights to controlling their data. Also, regulators are tightening their strings to prevent massive operational inconsistencies. This is especially directed at financial institutions burdened by bad loans from ill-verified borrowers or non-performing assets through failed capital loan provision. As new technologies redefine how organizations function, RegTech in India is going to be the next big thing. The government’s digital initiatives and a burgeoning startup ecosystem are key dimensions towards framing the right policies and enabling greater accountability and transparency. The Securities and Exchange Board of India, a key regulatory institution, has already set up a committee to understand the importance of RegTech for the Indian market.

The Indian financial industry needs to prioritize end-to-end compliance, understand concepts like risk assessment or customer data governance and debate about the importance of technology in this exercise. It is time Indian enterprises began to incorporate unified solutions to serve their compliance requirements. The technology must adapt to ever-evolving regulatory iterations and offer multi-jurisdictional or multi-product engagement capabilities. It will drive transparency with clients, streamline transaction times, improve customer experience and result in sustainable business growth.