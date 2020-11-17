Is Samsung dropping Galaxy Note Series in 2021?

Samsung is rumoured to kill the Galaxy Note series in 2021. The South Korean tech giant is said to unveil Galaxy S series of flagship smartphones, followed by the launch of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip of foldable smartphones. The list of Samsung flagships for 2021 also includes Galaxy Z Fold FE, which is expected to be priced affordably.

Rumours of Samsung killing the Galaxy Note lineup have been floating on the internet, mainly due to the diminishing line between features on the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series. According to a new list shared by tipster Max Weinbach, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold FE, and Galaxy S21 FE. The list does not have any mention of the Galaxy Note 21 or the Note 21 Ultra. This could well mean that Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) is the last Note-series smartphone launched by the company.



Samsung flagships to expect this year:

S21 FE

S21

S21+

S21 Ultra

Z Fold 3

Z Flip 3

Z Fold FE Close November 15, 2020

What about the S Pen then? According to Weinbach, three phones from the list will have support for the smart stylus. The upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) , there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company is likely to make special cases available which will be used to hold the S Pen along with the S21 Ultra.

The other two devices expected to come with S Pen support are Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The tipster did not specifically mention which three devices would get the smart stylus support.

While there isn’t much known about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 series specifications were leaked earlier this month by the same tipster.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with two processor variants - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and Exynos 2100. The Indian variant is likely to get the Exynos 2100 variant.

At the front, Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate support. Only the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 6.8-inch display will come with an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task.

A recent leak from tipster IceUniverse revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will support a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution.

The battery capacity of all three models is likely to remain similar to the Galaxy S20 models. The report suggests that Galaxy S21 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh cell. The higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, according to the report.

Camera-wise, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+ are reported to be the same as the Galaxy S20 series. They will feature a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera at the back.

Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will come with an improved camera system. The premium smartphone will feature an improved 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The camera module will wrap around the frame, as leaked in the render images.

As expected, the three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. The report also mentions that the Galaxy S21 will come with a plastic back, whereas the Ultra model will feature a glass rear panel.

Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.