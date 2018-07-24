App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Musk now planning to enter smartphone business? Leaks show Tesla-branded smartphone design

No other information about the phone's RAM, price, camera specs, etc were revealed but the design is bezel-less and notch-ful.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla is now eyeing a spot in the smartphone market, after carving a niche in premium electric cars and attempting space exploration with SpaceX projects, as per a leak.

Pictures of the phone's front and rear panels were shared online on leaks repository SlashLeaks; you can see the leaked pictures here.

The phone, as per the leak, is reportedly codenamed 'Quadra' and features latest design trends such as a bezel-less design with a top display notch.

This notch will possibly accommodate the earpiece, ambient light and proximity sensors and a front camera. The bottom bezel looks much thinner than other smartphones out there, which essentially means a higher screen-to-body ratio.

related news

The back of the smartphone features a cutout for dual cameras on the top left corner, followed by the Tesla logo, and what looks like a G4 branding. The bottom half has a cutout strip, possibly for the speaker grill. These are the only details that could be decoded from the current batch of leaked photographs and specs such as RAM, processor or camera are unknown.

Tesla is known for its electric sedans and SUVs, and is also the company behind some other ambitious projects like the Hyperloop public transportation system.

However, it is prudent to hold the horses right now while looking at these leaks.

But if these leaks turn out to be true, then big smartphone giants will be looking at some more competition - and more importantly - Musk's entry into the smartphone business.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Technology #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.