Is India launch possible of Honda CB650R?

With the recent inauguration of Honda's premium bike store, the BigWing dealerships in Gurugram, the company seems to be on the path to cater to customers that want a little more than a standard commuter bike.

The CBR650R was just launched and this could also mean that the naked bike -- the CB650R -- could come to Indian markets. Of course, at present, these are just rumours and speculation, but one can always hope. Honda did launch the CB300R, their entry-level naked offering and that received a fairly decent response, too.

The CB650R is essentially a naked CBR650R and uses the same 649cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that powers it. Internationally, the engine produces 95 PS of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque, but for India, there is a good chance it will be detuned.

The bike is suspended 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function USD forks in the front. Stopping power comes from a dual-disc set-up in the front with radially mounted calipers and a single piston rear caliper on the rear disc.

If Honda does actually bring the CB650R to India, it will compete with the likes of the Kawasaki Z650, the Suzuki GSX-S750 and one of the most awaited bikes right now, the KTM 790 Duke.