Is Huawei's P50 Pocket its answer to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? Read to know more

The Huawei P50 Pocket is set to be unveiled on December 23.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
Source: Weibo

The Huawei P50 Pocket is set to be unveiled on December 23. The Huawei P50 pocket is a clamshell folding smartphone that has a similar folding mechanism as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Review).

Huawei previously unveiled foldable smartphones under its Mate X, although those feature a phablet form factor, unfolding into a much larger display than you’d expect on regular smartphones. The Huawei P50 Pocket, on the other hand, folds inwards vertically, offering a compact and stylish form factor when folded.

The Huawei P50 Pocket was recently spotted on renowned fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong is spotted holding the device in the photos. The Huawei P50 Pocket can be seen at multiple angles in the photos, revealing several design aspects about the device.

From the looks of things, Huawei’s flip smartphone will feature a stylish gold finish. The phone also has three cameras housed in a circular camera island on the back. You can also see a circular LED screen on the back, which displays notifications and acts as a second screen when snapping selfies on the main camera.

The images also suggest that just like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the phone can be used even when opened halfway. But unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Huawei P50 Pocket will run on Harmony 2.0 OS and will not feature Google’s Mobile Services. As of now, there is no concrete information about the device’s specifications, but you can expect to receive more details soon.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Huawei #smartphones
first published: Dec 16, 2021 06:28 pm

