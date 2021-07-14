Is Google recording everything you say? Tech giant answers most asked questions on privacy

Mired in controversies around user privacy and data, Google has answered some of the most frequently asked questions on the web. The tech giant has been accused of allegedly making location-tracking settings more difficult to find and pressuring smartphone manufacturers and wireless carriers to take similar measures.

The lawsuit in Arizona alleges that by tracking without users’ consent, Google violated consumer protection laws that prohibit companies from mischaracterizing their business practices (Google has denied the allegations).

"Privacy and security is personal. It means different things to different people, but our commitment is the same to everyone who uses our products: we will keep your personal information private, safe, and secure," Google said in a blog post.

It then went on to answer some of the most asked questions around privacy. Take a look

No, it isn’t. Google Assistant is designed to wait in standby mode until it is activated, like when you say, "Hey Google" or "Ok Google". In standby mode, it processes short snippets of audio (a few seconds) to detect an activation (such as “Ok Google”).

If no activation is detected, then those audio snippets won’t be sent or saved to Google. When an activation is detected, the Assistant comes out of standby mode to fulfill your request. And when it’s in standby mode, the Assistant won’t send what you are saying to Google or anyone else.

The Ads you see can be based on a number of things, such as your previous searches, the sites you visit, ads clicked, and more. For example, you may discover that you are seeing a camera ad because you’ve searched for cameras, visited photography websites or clicked on ads for cameras before. The 'Why this ad?' feature helps you understand why you are seeing a given ad.

It is also easy to personalize the kinds of ads that are shown to you, or even disable ads personalization completely. Visit your Ad Settings page.

We do not sell your personal information — not to advertisers, not to anyone. And we don’t use information in apps where you primarily store personal content — such as Gmail, Drive, Calendar and Photos — for advertising purposes.

We use information to improve our products and services for you and for everyone. And we use anonymous, aggregated data to do so.

A small subset of information may be used to serve you relevant ads (for things you may actually want to hear about), but only with your consent. You can always turn these settings off.

We do not scan or read your Gmail messages to show you ads. In fact, we have a host of products like Gmail, Drive and Photos that are designed to store your personal content, and this content is never used to show ads.

When you use your personal Google account and open the promotions or social tabs in Gmail, you'll see ads that were selected to be the most useful and relevant for you. The process of selecting and showing personalized ads in Gmail is fully automated.

The ads you see in Gmail are based on data associated with your Google Account such as your activity in other Google services such as YouTube or Search, which could affect the types of ads that you see in Gmail.

Google does not use keywords or messages in your inbox to show you ads – nobody reads your email in order to show you ads.

If you want to get from A to B, it’s quicker to have your phone tell us where you are, than to have you figure out your address or location. Location information helps in many other ways too, like helping us figure out how busy traffic is.

If you choose to enable location sharing, your phone will send anonymous bits of information back to Google. This is combined with anonymous data from people around you to recognise traffic patterns.

This only happens for people who turn location history on. It is off by default. If you turn it on, but then change your mind, you can visit Your Data in Maps -- a single place for people to manage Google account location settings.

You can see a summary of what Google services you use and the data saved in your account from your Google Dashboard. There are also powerful privacy controls like Activity Controls and Ad Settings, which allow you to switch the collection and use of data on or off to decide how all of Google can work better for you.