Is Call of Duty: Vanguard doing a crossover with Attack on Titan?

New leaks suggest that an in-game crossover may happen soon

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
The event might happen by the end of December


If the new leaks are anything to go by, we might see an in-game crossover between anime series Attack on Titan and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Leaker 'Nanikos' tweeted some interesting finds in Vanguard's memory dumps, including mentions of "swordtitan" and "aot_titan."

Attack on Titan began as an acclaimed manga series before being adapted to a lauded anime, the final season of which is due for broadcast in early 2022.

Theories around the leak suggest that it could be a promotional event for the last season of the popular anime and would be released sometime in December, which makes sense since the show starts in early 2022.

The leaks were confirmed by another leaker 'Zesty' who also found the same references in the dumps and suggested that a new melee weapon inspired by the anime could also be coming. This could explain the mentions of "swordtitan" found in the dumps though nothing has been confirmed yet.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Call of Duty: Vanguard
first published: Nov 8, 2021 12:51 pm

