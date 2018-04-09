Is Apple Watch's heart rate sensor based on stolen tech? A lawsuit claims so

A lawsuit filed on Friday with the Eastern Texas District Court alleged that Apple Watch's heart rate sensor is built on stolen technology which was first developed by a health startup Omni MedSci.

The Michigan-based startup has said that Apple infringed upon four of its patents, all of which refer to the use of a light source on a wearable device to take blood measurements.

Omni MedSci founder Dr Mohammed N Islam in the lawsuit (uploaded here by Mikey Campbell of Apple Insider) states that he met Apple’s top officials including VP of product marketing Greg Joswiak multiple times from 2014 to 2016, while all the patents in question were mere application before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Islam adds that he, in his meetings, shared his inventions with the Apple officials, however, the tech giant suddenly broke off contact and ceased any partnership discussion they might have had in 2016.

The patents were eventually approved by the USPTO in 2017 and the latest ones in February this year. In fact, the latest one to be approved concerns with the use of light sources to monitor glucose. Interestingly, last year, media reports suggested that Apple was also working on a Watch sensor that can keep track of blood sugar levels.

However, as per Apple Insider, Islam’s claims look shaky as the timeline he presented does not match up with the facts. Notably, Apple Watch was launched in September 2014, just three months after Islam claims he met Apple officials for the first time. It is highly improbable that Apple had not developed the heart rate sensor by June 2014 which has been a mainstay of its Watches since the beginning.

Moreover, Islam added the words "wearable devices" and "LED light sources" to his patent applications two weeks after that initial meeting.

Islam has requested the court to award him the monetary damages and pass an injunction against sales of the Apple Watch.

Apple is yet to issue a statement on the matter.