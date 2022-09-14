iQOO Z6 Lite 5G launched in India Sdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Display: Check Price, Specs, Offers, Availability

iQOO recently dropped a new budget smartphone in its Z series in India. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G debuts as the first smartphone in India with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

iQOO Z6 Lite Price in India

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB model will set you back Rs 15,499. Consumers can also avail a discount of Rs 2,500 with SBI cards. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will go on sale through Amazon and iQOO’s e-store starting today.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB and 128GB of storage. According to iQOO, the Snapdragon chip on the Z6 Lite managed an overall score of 388486 points, in part thanks to its 4-Component cooling system.

For optics, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G features a 50 MP primary camera with Eye Auto Focus and a secondary sensor, presumably for depth sensing or macro shots. The iQOO Z6 Lite sports a segment-first 120Hz IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen also boasts a touch sampling rate up to 240Hz.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G measures 8.25mm thin and has a new 2.5D flat frame design with an AG finish. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The handset runs Android 12 and features virtual RAM support. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes in Stellar Green and Mystic Night colour options.