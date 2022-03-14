English
    iQOO Z6 5G launch in India on March 16; pricing details teased

    iQOO Z6 5G is also confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Moto G71 5G.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    iQOO Z6 5G will launch as a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India.

    iQOO Z6 India launch date has been announced. The company will launch its new budget smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India on March 16. iQOO Z6 will come as a successor of the iQOO Z5 5G, which was launched last year in India. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Moto G71 5G.

    iQOO Z6 5G price in India

    iQOO has confirmed some details around the pricing and availability of the iQOO Z6 5G. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India following its launch in India. A recent teaser also confirmed that the iQOO Z6 price in India will be around Rs 15,000. The top-end variant with higher RAM and storage will be priced under Rs 20,000.

    iQOO Z6 5G specifications 

    iQOO Z6 5G is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The company has also confirmed that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup. The iQOO Z6 5G camera sensor details remain unknown at the moment. We can expect the phone to feature a 50MP or a 64MP main camera sensor at least. 

    At the front, the phone is confirmed to get a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will have a Full HD+ resolution as well. iQOO has kept the display size under wraps at the moment. The phone is also likely to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging out of the box. We can expect the phone to run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #iQOO #iQOO Z6 5G #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 01:25 pm
