iQOO Z6 5G launch in India officially teased: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Shortly after the unveiling of the iQOO 9 series in India, the company has teased yet another device. Unlike the flagship iQOO 9 series, the iQOO Z6 5G will likely fall in the affordable end of the 5G smartphone spectrum.
While an official launch date for the iQOO Z6 5G in India is yet to be revealed, the company has confirmed that the device would be coming soon. Apart from 5G connectivity, there’s little known about the iQOO Z6, although the launch page does reveal the design of the phone.
The page does reveal that the iQOO Z6 5G will come in a black finish with the iQOO logo on the bottom. The tripe-camera setup on the back of the iQOO Z6 5G looks similar to that of the Vivo T1 5G's camera layout. We can also see the side-mounted fingerprint reader, which suggests the phone will use an LCD panel.Tipster Mukul Sharma recently leaked the specifications of the iQOO Z6, which also suggests that it will be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1 5G (Review).
Review) was unveiled in India's sub-25K segment. Stay tuned for more information about the iQOO Z6 5G.
[Exclusive] I can confirm that iQOO will soon launch the #iQOOZ6 in India
Fastest 5G smartphone in 15K segment*
Highest AnTuTu Score 4,10,563
SD 695 5G SoC
120Hz FHD+
8GB+4GB Extended RAM 2.0
5-Layer Liquid Cooling
Here's an exclusive first look at the device
