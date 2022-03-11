iQOO Z6 5G launch in India officially teased: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Shortly after the unveiling of the iQOO 9 series in India, the company has teased yet another device. Unlike the flagship iQOO 9 series, the iQOO Z6 5G will likely fall in the affordable end of the 5G smartphone spectrum.

While an official launch date for the iQOO Z6 5G in India is yet to be revealed, the company has confirmed that the device would be coming soon. Apart from 5G connectivity, there’s little known about the iQOO Z6, although the launch page does reveal the design of the phone.

The page does reveal that the iQOO Z6 5G will come in a black finish with the iQOO logo on the bottom. The tripe-camera setup on the back of the iQOO Z6 5G looks similar to that of the Vivo T1 5G's camera layout. We can also see the side-mounted fingerprint reader, which suggests the phone will use an LCD panel.



[Exclusive] I can confirm that iQOO will soon launch the #iQOOZ6 in India

Fastest 5G smartphone in 15K segment*

Highest AnTuTu Score 4,10,563

SD 695 5G SoC

120Hz FHD+

8GB+4GB Extended RAM 2.0

5-Layer Liquid Cooling

Here's an exclusive first look at the device

Feel free 2 retweet pic.twitter.com/cbQvxI2pdB

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 10, 2022

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently leaked the specifications of the iQOO Z6, which also suggests that it will be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1 5G ( Review ).