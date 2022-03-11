English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iQOO Z6 5G launch in India officially teased: Check Expected Price, Specifications

    The iQOO Z6 5G could fall in India's sub-15K segment.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

    Shortly after the unveiling of the iQOO 9 series in India, the company has teased yet another device. Unlike the flagship iQOO 9 series, the iQOO Z6 5G will likely fall in the affordable end of the 5G smartphone spectrum.

    While an official launch date for the iQOO Z6 5G in India is yet to be revealed, the company has confirmed that the device would be coming soon. Apart from 5G connectivity, there’s little known about the iQOO Z6, although the launch page does reveal the design of the phone.

    The page does reveal that the iQOO Z6 5G will come in a black finish with the iQOO logo on the bottom. The tripe-camera setup on the back of the iQOO Z6 5G looks similar to that of the Vivo T1 5G's camera layout. We can also see the side-mounted fingerprint reader, which suggests the phone will use an LCD panel.

    Tipster Mukul Sharma recently leaked the specifications of the iQOO Z6, which also suggests that it will be a rebranded version of the Vivo T1 5G (Review).

    Close

    Related stories

    The tweet suggests that the iQOO Z6 5G will fall in India's sub-15K segment. This does come as a surprise as last year's iQOO Z5 (Review) was unveiled in India's sub-25K segment. Stay tuned for more information about the iQOO Z6 5G.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #iQOO #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 12:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.