iQOO Z5x with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery launched

The iQOO Z5x is priced at CNY1,599 (Roughly Rs 18,800) for the base 6GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST

The iQOO Z5x has officially been unveiled in China. The new iQOO Z5x is a mid-range 5G phone with a powerful chipset, a high refresh rate display, a sizeable battery, and fast charging support. The iQOO Z5x follows the launch of the iQOO Z5 (Review).

iQOO Z5x Price 

The iQOO Z5x is priced at CNY1,599 (roughly Rs 18,800) for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration for CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,950) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,300), respectively. The phone is already up for pre-order in China. However, there is no information about international availability.

iQOO Z5x Specs 

The iQOO Z5x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The virtual RAM feature allows the Z5x to extend its 6GB RAM by up to 1.5GB and the 8GB RAM by up to 4GB.

The iQOO Z5x sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 44W fast-charging support. For optics, the iQOO Z5x opts for a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also features an 8 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

The iQOO Z5x runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 out of the box. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and comes with a liquid cooling system. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Oct 20, 2021 01:37 pm

