iQOO Z5x specs revealed through Geekbench, TENAA listings

iQOO recently unveiled the Z5 in India, which comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz IPS LCD panel, and more. However, now, the company is gearing up to unveil another phone in its Z5 series. The iQOO Z5x was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing some key specifications of the phone.

The iQOO Z5x was spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2131A by 91Mobiles. The Geekbench 4 listing showed the device would run on Android 11 with Origin OS on top out of the box, per the report. The phone is also expected to arrive in 6GB and 8GB RAM models.

It will also get 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Geekbench 4 listing also shows that the iQOO Z5x will opt for a MediaTek processor. The listing reveals that Z5x uses a MediaTek MT6877V/ZA chip, which is the codename for the Dimensity 900 5G SoC.

A previous listing on TENAA revealed the iQOO Z5x will sport a 6.58-inch TFT display. The phone is also said to have a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device is expected to use an 8 MP selfie camera.