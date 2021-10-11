MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iQOO Z5x specs revealed through Geekbench, TENAA listings

The listing reveals that Z5x uses a MediaTek MT6877V/ZA chip, which is the codename for the Dimensity 900 5G SoC.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST

iQOO recently unveiled the Z5 in India, which comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 120Hz IPS LCD panel, and more. However, now, the company is gearing up to unveil another phone in its Z5 series. The iQOO Z5x was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing some key specifications of the phone.

The iQOO Z5x was spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2131A by 91Mobiles. The Geekbench 4 listing showed the device would run on Android 11 with Origin OS on top out of the box, per the report. The phone is also expected to arrive in 6GB and 8GB RAM models.

It will also get 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Geekbench 4 listing also shows that the iQOO Z5x will opt for a MediaTek processor. The listing reveals that Z5x uses a MediaTek MT6877V/ZA chip, which is the codename for the Dimensity 900 5G SoC.

A previous listing on TENAA revealed the iQOO Z5x will sport a 6.58-inch TFT display. The phone is also said to have a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device is expected to use an 8 MP selfie camera.

The phone will reportedly sport a 4880 mAh battery, which could be rounded up to 5000 mAh. While there is no official launch date for the iQOO Z5x, it is already listed on Chinese e-retailer JD.com.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Oct 11, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.