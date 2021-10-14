iQOO Z5x launch confirmed for October 20; dual-camera setup, 5000 mAh battery confirmed

iQOO Z5x launch date has been confirmed. The Vivo sub-brand will launch the iQOO Z5x in China on October 20. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has also confirmed some of the key specs while revealing the design of the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

iQOO Z5x will launch in two colours - Black and Orange. The teaser invite confirms the camera module design of the upcoming iQOO smartphone. It will have a dual-camera array on the back. Details of the camera sensors remain unknown. The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

In addition to the design, iQOO has confirmed that the phone will come packed with a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The phone is likely to support 44W fast charging.

The teaser image confirms that the phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-c port at the bottom edge. It will have the volume keys and the power button on the right side of the frame.

Other rumoured details of the device include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB of RAM and Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 out of the box. The phone is rumoured to sport a 6.58-inch Full HD+ TFT display. iQOO is said to launch the phone in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It will weigh 169 grams and measure 163.95x75.30x8.5mm. There is no word on whether the device will launch in India at the time of writing this.