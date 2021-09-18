iQOO Z5 with Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery to debut in India in sub-30K segment: Report

iQOO is set to unveil a new entrant in the mid-range segment on September 23 in China. The iQOO Z5 will succeed the iQOO Z3, bringing a sizeable battery, an updated Snapdragon 5G chipset, a super-smooth display, and stereo speakers.

And while most information about iQOO’s next mid-range phone is still under wraps, a recent report by GSMArena shares details about the handset’s likely pricing in India. iQOO Z5 is expected to arrive in India by the end of September 2021, GSMArena said quoting sources, adding, the iQOO Z5 price in India will fall in the sub-30K segment and it would be the “segment's best performance and gaming device.”

iQOO has also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Z5.

The iQOO Z5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. Additionally, the iQOO Z5 will also sport a 120Hz display, although it is unclear whether it is an LCD or OLED panel. The screen will also support HDR10, DCI-P3 coverage, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Z5 will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that according to iQOO can deliver 96 hours of music playback, 10.4 hours of gaming, and 18.3 hours of video playback. The iQOO Z5 will come with stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support.