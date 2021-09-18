MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iQOO Z5 with Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery to debut in India in sub-30K segment: Report

The iQOO Z5 will arrive in China on September 23, while the India launch date is expected to take place at the end of September.

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST

iQOO is set to unveil a new entrant in the mid-range segment on September 23 in China. The iQOO Z5 will succeed the iQOO Z3, bringing a sizeable battery, an updated Snapdragon 5G chipset, a super-smooth display, and stereo speakers.

And while most information about iQOO’s next mid-range phone is still under wraps, a recent report by GSMArena shares details about the handset’s likely pricing in India. iQOO Z5 is expected to arrive in India by the end of September 2021, GSMArena said quoting sources, adding, the iQOO Z5 price in India will fall in the sub-30K segment and it would be the “segment's best performance and gaming device.”

iQOO has also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Z5.

The iQOO Z5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. Additionally, the iQOO Z5 will also sport a 120Hz display, although it is unclear whether it is an LCD or OLED panel. The screen will also support HDR10, DCI-P3 coverage, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Z5 will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that according to iQOO can deliver 96 hours of music playback, 10.4 hours of gaming, and 18.3 hours of video playback. The iQOO Z5 will come with stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Sep 18, 2021 12:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.