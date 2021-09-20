MARKET NEWS

iQOO Z5 launching in India on September 27: Here's what you should expect

It is worth noting that several specs of the iQOO Z5 have already been teased in China.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST

The iQOO Z5 is set to launch in China on September 23. The company has already teased several specifications about the device including details about its chipset, display, battery, and speakers. Now, iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of the device in India.

The launch event for the iQOO Z5 will take place on September 27 at 12:00 noon in India. The teaser image shared by the company reveals a blue colour variant with a triple-camera setup on the back. While other details about the device are unknown, several specs of the iQOO Z5 have already been teased in China, but first a look at the expected pricing.

A more recent leak suggested the iQOO Z5 would debut in India’s sub-30K segment. Considering the iQOO Z5 will use a Snapdragon 778G SoC, we expect it to debut in India’s sub-25K segment as the Snapdragon 870 powered iQOO 7 is currently priced at Rs 31,990 in India. iQOO has confirmed several specs of the device ahead of its launch in China on September 23.

The iQOO Z5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and will feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards. Additionally, the iQOO Z5 will also sport a 120Hz display, although it is unclear whether it is an LCD or OLED panel. The screen will also support HDR10, DCI-P3 coverage, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Z5 will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that according to iQOO can deliver 96 hours of music playback, 10.4 hours of gaming, and 18.3 hours of video playback. The iQOO Z5 will come with stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support.
