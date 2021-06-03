iQOO Z3's 55W Charging Support, 64 MP Triple Cameras teased ahead of June 8 launch

iQOO brought its second smartphone to India two year after the launch of its first (iQOO 3). Now, a little over a month after the launch of the iQOO 7 series, the brand is introducing yet another smartphone in under. iQOO Z3 5G is launching in India on June 8, but the company has teased several specifications of the device ahead of its launch.

According to the most recent teaser, the iQOO Z3 will opt for a 64 MP triple-camera setup. The main camera is likely to be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. The 64 MP primary sensor will feature EFB Autofocus and can capture video in 4K resolution at 60fps.

iQOO previously confirmed that the phone would be powered by the Snapdragon 768G mobile platform. The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with an additional 3GB of the storage used as virtual RAM. The iQOO Z3 will also support 55W FlashCharge technology, taking the phone from 0 to 50 percent in just 19 minutes.

While other specifications of the device are still unknown, the Chinese version of the iQOO Z3 has several similarities on the chipset, charging, and camera fronts. The Chinese version of the iQOO Z3 boasts a 4,400 mAh battery and sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.