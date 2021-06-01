iQOO Z3 launch in India on June 8: Expected price, specifications

iQOO Z3 5G India launch date has been confirmed. The Vivo sub-brand will launch its affordable performance smartphone in India on June 8. iQOO Z3 price in India is expected to be around Rs 25,000. It is the first smartphone in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC.

iQOO Z3 launch in India

iQOO Z3 India launch is set for June 8. The company will unveil its affordable gaming smartphone in India via a virtual event. iQOO Z3 price in India is expected to be around Rs 25,000. It will go on sale via Amazon India upon availability.

iQOO Z3 specifications

iQOO Z3 launching in India on June 8 is expected to pack the same specs as the Chinese variant. It sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 96 percent NTSC colour gamut, and HDR support.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. The Chinese variant is packed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4400 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.