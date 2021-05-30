iQOO Z3 5G will arrive as India's first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC

iQOO is set to launch yet another smartphone in India following the launch of the iQOO 7 series. We recently reported that the new phone in question would be the iQOO Z3 5G and that it would be the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset in India.



Introducing India’s first Qualcomm®️ Snapdragon™️ 768G 5G Mobile Platform.​

With power packed performance to make you experience gaming like never before.​

The surprise is on its way to @amazonIN. Stay tuned, this is the beginning of the beginning.​#StayTuned​ #iQOO pic.twitter.com/pcNpDxoQso

— iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 29, 2021

iQOO all but confirmed our report a couple of days ago, teasing a “Z” branded smartphone was coming soon. Now, the brand has confirmed the previous report that the phone will indeed be powered by the Snapdragon 786G 5G SoC.

The iQOO Z3 5G will be the first smartphone in India to use the Snapdragon 768G 5G mobile platform. The phone will be available exclusively through Amazon India and is touted to be a mid-range gaming powerhouse. The iQOO Z3 5G is expected to sit in India’s sub-25K segment, sitting below the iQOO 7. While other specifications about the iQOO Z3 5G haven’t been revealed, the phone is already available in China.

iQOO Z3 5G Specs in China

Apart from the Snapdragon 768G SoC, the iQOO Z3 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. For optics, the iQOO Z3 packs a triple-camera setup, with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The iQOO Z3 packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W Flash Charge support and an adapter in the box.