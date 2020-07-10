iQOO Z1x with Snapdragon 765G, 120Hz Display and 5,000 mAh battery unveiled in China

After tons of leaks and teasers, Vivo recently unveiled the iQOO Z1x in China. The iQOO Z1x is the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone, starting from CNY 1,598 (Roughly Rs 17,200). The iQOO Z1x boasts a sizeable battery, premium mid-range 5G chipset, a high refresh rate display, and triple camera setup.

iQOO Z1x Specs

The iQOO Z1x is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. The phone arrives in four configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. It features UFS 2.1 storage standards and LPDDR4x RAM standards.

The iQOO Z1x packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The phone sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Android 10 with the iQOO UI 1.0 skin. The iQOO Z1x 5G also comes with an improved cooling system for mobile gaming.

Also Read: iQOO Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 144Hz Display

In optics, the iQOO Z1x features a triple-camera setup, which consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with EIS, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro snapper. The hole-punch camera cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The fingerprint reader on the iQOO Z1x is shifted to the right side of the device.

Additionally, the iQOO Z1x is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options. The iQOO Z1x starts from CNY 1,598 (Roughly Rs 17,200) and can costs up to CNY 2,298 (Roughly Rs 24,700) for the top-tier 8GB/256GB variant. For now, the iQOO Z1x is only available in China, international availability is yet to be confirmed.