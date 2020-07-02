iQOO Z1x with 5G and 120Hz display launching on July 9: All you need to know

Vivo is gearing up to launch another handset under its iQOO sub-brand in China. The iQOO Z1x will arrive in China on July 9. The iQOO Z1x will be a more affordable version of the recently launched iQOO Z1 5G.

Apart from the launch date, the brand has also confirmed that the iQOO Z1x will feature a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The poster also confirms the design of the iQOO Z1x, revealing a hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie shooter. No other specs about the iQOO Z1x have been confirmed, but the phone recently stopped by TENAA, disclosing several details about the device.

The TENAA listing confirms a 6.57-inch FHD+ TFT display. The Z1x will use a triple camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors, presumably a macro camera and depth sensor. Additionally, the hole-punch notch is expected to house a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo iQOO Z1x will likely use a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For comparison, the iQOO Z1 opts for a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset. The phone will boot Android 10 and arrive in three storage configurations – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The iQOO Z1x will also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Additionally, the phone might pack a 4,880 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The iQOO Z1 was priced at CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,410) for the base model, and we expect the iQOO Z1x to be cheaper.