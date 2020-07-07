iQOO Z1x specs and colours revealed ahead of before official launch

Vivo is gearing up to unveil yet another smartphone under its iQOO brand in the coming days. The iQOO Z1x is launching on July 9, although several details about the device have either been leaked or revealed. The iQOO Z1x is set to become the first iQOO phone powered by a Snapdragon 700 series chipset.

The official iQOO Weibo account has confirmed several details about the upcoming iQOO handset. The latest teaser confirms the iQOO Z1x will packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone will also sport an LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie shooter.

Previous reports have already confirmed the display’s high refresh rate, 120Hz to be precise. The teaser image also confirms the triple camera setup on the iQOO Z1x. The phone will get a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The triple camera setup is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors, presumably for depth sensing and a dedicated macro lens. The Z1x could also get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Also Read: iQOO Z1x full specs revealed through Geekbench and TENAA listings: Everything you need to know

The iQOO Z1x will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC with the integrated 5G modem. The device may arrive in 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants. iQOO has also confirmed two colour variants, including Sea Azure and Water White.

Pricing of the iQOO Z1x has yet to be unveiled, although the iQOO Z1 was unveiled in China as one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country. Additionally, there is no information about international availability of the iQOO Z1x.