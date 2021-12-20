iQOO U5 with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 120Hz display revealed alongside iQOO Neo5s, Neo5 SE

The iQOO Neo5s and Neo5 SE were recently revealed in China. However, another iQOO smartphone was silently listed on the company’s official website. The iQOO U5 appears to be a budget smartphone with 5G support.

As of now, the iQOO U5’s price hasn’t yet been revealed, but the phone has been listed on JD Mall. The listing on the popular Chinese e-commerce store reveals that the iQOO U5 will be available for pre-order starting on December 24.

iQOO U5 Specifications

While most details of the phone are scarce, iQOO has confirmed some of its specifications. The phone will be powered by a 5G Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery, although charging support has not been mentioned.

The iQOO U5’s screen will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch. While there’s no mention of the type of panel, we believe it will be an LCD panel. The iQOO U5 boasts a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary camera and a secondary shooter, presumably an 8 MP ultrawide shooter.

The phone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a power button. The iQOO U5 will arrive in three colour options including gradient white, gradient blue, and a standard black colour option. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the iQOO U5 outside China.