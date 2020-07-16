App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iQOO U1 launched with Snapdragon 720G, 4,500 mAh battery, 48 MP triple cameras

The base iQOO U1 (6GB/64GB) model is priced at CNY 1,198 (Roughly Rs 12,900).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last week, Vivo debuted a new phone under its iQOO sub-brand in China. The iQOO Z1x was unveiled as the brand’s most affordable 5G phone in the country. Now, we have yet another smartphone under the iQOO brand, in the form of the iQOO U1.

iQOO U1 Specs

The iQOO U1 is a 4G smartphone packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The chip can be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while storage options include 64GB and 128GB without a microSD card slot for expansion. The iQOO U1 packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Close

The phone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ (2340*1080 pixel) LCD panel with a punch hole in the upper-left corner. The camera cutout on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. On the back, you get a triple camera setup that comprises of a 48MP primary shooter, 2MP macro snapper and 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone runs Android 10 with iQOO UI on top. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader, headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Additionally, the Game Space and Multi-Turbo mode provide optimal performance while gaming. The iQOO U1 is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

The base iQOO U1 (6GB/64GB) model is priced at CNY 1,198 (Roughly Rs 12,900), while the two other 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants are priced at CNY 1,398 (Roughly Rs 15,000) and CNY 1,598 (Roughly Rs 17,200), respectively. Like most iQOO devices, the phone is only available in China and will go on sale on July 23.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #iQOO #smartphones #Vivo

