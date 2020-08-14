172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|iqoo-teases-launch-of-new-smartphone-in-india-on-august-17-likely-to-be-iqoo-5-bmw-edition-5705001.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iQOO teases launch of new smartphone in India on August 17, likely to be iQOO 5 BMW Edition

The iQOO 5 BMW Edition will feature the new 120W charging technology that iQOO showcased last month

Moneycontrol News

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the arrival of a new phone for a couple of days now. While there is no information about the device in question, it is expected to be the upcoming iQOO 5.

iQOO has taken to Twitter to release multiple trailers for its upcoming smartphone. It has also confirmed that the device will be launching on August 17.

The date is similar to that of the launch of the iQOO 5 in China. Apart from the iQOO 5, the brand is also expected to launch the iQOO 5 BMW Edition on August 17. Additionally, the image teased in the tweet also suggests that we could see both the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 BMW Edition in India. The image used showcases a racing theme, which is similar to what iQOO has been teasing in China through its Weibo profile.

Close

While the specifications of the iQOO 5 are relatively unknown, we know that it will deliver flagship grade performance through its Snapdragon 865 SoC. Apart from performance, we also know that the iQOO 5 will also feature the new 120W Super Flash charging support.

related news

Also Read: iQOO introduces 120W Flash Charge technology; 4,000 mAh smartphone battery can be topped up in 15 minutes

The iQOO 5 BMW Edition features a triple camera setup with big upgrades from the iQOO 3. The camera setup will include a primary, ultrawide, and periscope camera. The text on the back panel of the device reads, “Fascination Meets Innovation”. Just by looking at the back panel alone, you can tell the iQOO 5 is already looking like an improvement over the iQOO 3.

 
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #iQOO #smartphones #Vivo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.