iQOO teases launch of new smartphone in India on August 17, likely to be iQOO 5 BMW Edition

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the arrival of a new phone for a couple of days now. While there is no information about the device in question, it is expected to be the upcoming iQOO 5.



We're joining forces and approaching break-neck speeds. Its unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Stay tuned to know more.#DrivePerformance coming soon pic.twitter.com/bG1HdMBerl

— iQOO India (@IqooInd) August 14, 2020



A new partnership that will redefine performance FOREVER!

Find out more this Monday.#DrivePerformance pic.twitter.com/hQ5fNe8YfZ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) August 14, 2020

iQOO has taken to Twitter to release multiple trailers for its upcoming smartphone. It has also confirmed that the device will be launching on August 17.

The date is similar to that of the launch of the iQOO 5 in China. Apart from the iQOO 5, the brand is also expected to launch the iQOO 5 BMW Edition on August 17. Additionally, the image teased in the tweet also suggests that we could see both the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 BMW Edition in India. The image used showcases a racing theme, which is similar to what iQOO has been teasing in China through its Weibo profile.

While the specifications of the iQOO 5 are relatively unknown, we know that it will deliver flagship grade performance through its Snapdragon 865 SoC. Apart from performance, we also know that the iQOO 5 will also feature the new 120W Super Flash charging support.

The iQOO 5 BMW Edition features a triple camera setup with big upgrades from the iQOO 3. The camera setup will include a primary, ultrawide, and periscope camera. The text on the back panel of the device reads, “Fascination Meets Innovation”. Just by looking at the back panel alone, you can tell the iQOO 5 is already looking like an improvement over the iQOO 3.