iQOO Neo5s key specifications revealed ahead of December 20 launch

The iQOO Neo5s will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a custom display chip, and more.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
Source: Weibo

The iQOO Neo 5s is launching in China next week on December 20. While all the details about the device haven’t been revealed yet, the brand has been continually teasing new detail, giving us a clear picture of what to expect in terms of specifications.

The most recent teaser reveals more details about the iQOO Neo5s’ performance. According to a Weibo post, the iQOO Neo 5s will use a dual-chip strategy similar to the vanilla iQOO 7. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC will be paired with a custom “display chip Pro”. Additionally, the phone will also feature improved cooling for better heat dissipation.

iQOO also confirmed that the Neo5s will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with presumably an FHD+ resolution. As mentioned before, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and run on Origin OS Ocean based on Android 12.

The back panel of the iQOO Neo5s has also been revealed through an official Weibo post. It sports somewhat of a gradient black finish and a curved edge backplate. You also see a rectangular camera island on the back with three camera modules.

The iQOO Neo5s will come with a 48 MP Sony IMX598 main camera sensor on the back and the image confirms it will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). The iQOO Neo5s is also expected to support 66W wired fast charging. Additionally, we could also see a mid-range iQOO Neo5 SE smartphone with a Snapdragon 778G+ chip debut alongside the iQOO Neo5s on December 20.
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Dec 16, 2021 02:47 pm

