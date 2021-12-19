MARKET NEWS

English
iQOO Neo5s, iQOO Neo5 SE launching tomorrow: All you need to know

The iQOO Neo5s will use a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the iQOO Neo 5 SE will opt for a Snapdragon 870 chip.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST

The iQOO Neo5s is making its debut in China tomorrow, December 20. The iQOO Neo5s will likely debut alongside the iQOO Neo5 SE, which is expected to be a mid-tier offering. While the pricing and specs of the two iQOO devices are unknown, several details about the iQOO Neo 5s and Neo 5 SE have already been revealed or leaked.

iQOO Neo5s, Neo 5 SE Expected Specifications 

First off, we’ll start with the iQOO Neo 5s, whose design was recently revealed through leaked high-res renders. iQOO also confirmed several other aspects of the Neo5s. The iQOO Neo5s will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the device will also use a separate custom display chip like the iQOO 7.

The iQOO Neo 5s will also feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel with presumably a Full HD+ resolution. iQOO has also confirmed the addition of a 48 MP Sony IMX598 with OIS on the back along with two other camera sensors, presumably an ultrawide and an unknown third sensor.

The iQOO Neo5s is also expected to feature a 16 MP selfie camera. The brand has also confirmed that the device will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. It will run Android 12 with the OriginOS skin on top.

The iQOO Neo 5 SE will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone’s design and colour options were recently revealed in a new teaser video. It will also run Android 12 with the OriginOS skin on top. Additionally, the SE model will use a 144Hz screen but might opt for an LCD panel rather than an AMOLED. Lastly, we also know that the phone will feature a 50 MP triple-camera setup on the back and offer 55W fast-charging support.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Dec 19, 2021 03:04 pm

