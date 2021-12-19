iQOO Neo5s, iQOO Neo5 SE launching tomorrow: All you need to know

The iQOO Neo5s is making its debut in China tomorrow, December 20. The iQOO Neo5s will likely debut alongside the iQOO Neo5 SE, which is expected to be a mid-tier offering. While the pricing and specs of the two iQOO devices are unknown, several details about the iQOO Neo 5s and Neo 5 SE have already been revealed or leaked.

iQOO Neo5s, Neo 5 SE Expected Specifications

First off, we’ll start with the iQOO Neo 5s, whose design was recently revealed through leaked high-res renders. iQOO also confirmed several other aspects of the Neo5s. The iQOO Neo5s will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the device will also use a separate custom display chip like the iQOO 7.

The iQOO Neo 5s will also feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel with presumably a Full HD+ resolution. iQOO has also confirmed the addition of a 48 MP Sony IMX598 with OIS on the back along with two other camera sensors, presumably an ultrawide and an unknown third sensor.

The iQOO Neo5s is also expected to feature a 16 MP selfie camera. The brand has also confirmed that the device will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. It will run Android 12 with the OriginOS skin on top.