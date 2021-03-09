iQOO Neo5 to sport 120Hz OLED Display with 1000Hz Touch Sampling Rate

Vivo is set to launch the iQOO Neo5 in China on March 16. However, details about the device have been relatively scarce. But after the rumours that the device will come with a 120Hz display, the company took to Weibo to confirms those rumours.

We now know that the iQOO Neo5 will sport a 120Hz OLED panel with a hole-punch camera cutout in the centre of the screen. However, iQOO also confirmed that the device will have a touch sampling rate of 1000Hz. Additionally, the display will be HDR10+ certified with an FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

We don’t yet know the size of the display, but the phone will use MEMC technology and feature an independent display chip to convert SDR images to HDR. iQOO will also perform colour calibration on the screen of every unit to ensure it displays accurate colour to enhance the overall visual experience.

Display aside, the company previously confirmed that the iQOO Neo5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The chip will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, although capacity is yet to be revealed. iQOO also said that it will use Memory Fusion technology to make the 12GB RAM feel like 15GB.

The iQOO Neo5 will be powered by a 4,400 mAh dual-cell battery with 66W fast-charging support. The device will come bundled with a 66W power adapter. The phone will also run Android 11 with Origin OS on top and could feature a triple rear camera setup on the back.