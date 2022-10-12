iQOO Neo 7 to be launched on October 20; here's what we know so far

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China on October 20. While the design of iQOO Neo 7 has been revealed ahead of the launch, specifications are still scarce.

The iQOO Neo 7 will be available for pre-booking from October 20 but there is no word about its launch in international markets, including India.

The iQOO Neo 7 appears to have the same rear panel as its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 6, but the camera module has been altered. The launch poster reveals that the iQOO Neo 7 will sport a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone has also been teased in an orange option with a golden frame. Vivo sub-brand iQOO has also confirmed that the Neo 7 will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone will have an OLED display, as there is no fingerprint reader on the side or the back of the device.

iQOO Neo 7 Expected Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The iQOO Neo 7 will feature an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will likely opt for an under-display fingerprint reader. The iQOO Neo 7 may feature a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm and 120W super-fast charging support.