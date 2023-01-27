iQOO Neo 7 RAM and storage variant revealed in India ahead of launch

The iQOO Neo 7 is arriving in India on February 16. Since the announcement, the company has been revealing information about the iQOO Neo 7 specifications on the official Amazon page.

Now, iQOO has revealed that the Neo 7 will be the first smartphone in India to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Moreover, iQOO also confirmed an overall AnTuTu score of 893,690 for the Neo 7, which easily surpasses scores from smartphones that are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 870 chips.

Moreover, the promotional poster also reveals that the iQOO Neo 7 will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can also be utilized as virtual RAM. The Amazon page also confirms that the Neo 7 will support 120W fast charging that will allow the phone to go from 0 percent to 50 percent in 10 minutes.'

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 is also expected to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. For optics, iQOO Neo 7 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The main camera also gets OIS support and offers 10x digital zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

Carlsen Martin