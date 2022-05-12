iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W charging launching in India soon

iQOO is launching a new smartphone in India soon. The company officially confirmed the launch of the iQOO Neo 6 in the country. While iQOO is yet to announce an official launch date for the Neo 6 in India, few specifications of the device have been teased.

The iQOO Neo 6 and Neo 6 SE were recently unveiled in China, although the teaser poster shared by the company suggests that the iQOO Neo 6 will feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC. For reference, the iQOO Neo 6 opts for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in China, while the SE model uses the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform.

The teaser poster also confirms that the iQOO Neo 6 will support 80W fast-charging support. Going by specifications, the iQOO Neo 6 does seem like a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 6 SE that was only recently unveiled in China. We also believe that the iQOO Neo 6’s price in India will fall in the 30K segment. If the iQOO Neo 6 arrives as a rebranded Neo 6 SE, here are its expected specifications.

iQOO Neo 6 Expected Specs

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also uses a liquid cooling system to offer optimal performance. The handset runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the handset boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor that supports OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone’s hole punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The iQOO Neo 6 SE also features an X-axis linear vibration motor and an in-display fingerprint reader.