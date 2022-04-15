iQOO Neo 6 rolls out with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 80W charging

The iQOO Neo 6 was recently unveiled in China’s affordable flagship segment. The iQOO Neo 6 brings flagship specifications and is one of the most affordable smartphones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform.

iQOO Neo 6 Price

The iQOO Neo 6 is priced at 2,799 yuan (Rs 33,500) in China for the base 8GB/128GB configuration. The iQOO Neo 6 is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models that will set you back by 2,999 yuan (Rs 35,900) and 3,299 yuan (Rs 39,500) respectively.

The phone is available in Punk (Orange), Blues (Blue), and Black Lord (Black) colours. As of now, there is no information about the international availability of the iQOO Neo 6 outside China, although the mid-range iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is arriving in India on April 27.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boots Android 12 with OriginOS on top. The iQOO Neo 6 packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support.

The iQOO Neo 6 also boasts a 6.62 inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a hole punch cutout on the front. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 1200Hz. The camera cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the iQOO Neo 6 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The other camera sensors include a 12 MP ultrawide snapper and a 2 MP depth sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes