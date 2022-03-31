iQOO Neo 6 launch set to take place on April 13, could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

The iQOO Neo 6 is launching in China soon. iQOO officially teased the launch of its upcoming Neo device through a post on Weibo. The iQOO Neo 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing some specifications of the device.

The iQOO Neo 6 will be unveiled in China on April 13, although there’s no confirmation about the global launch of the device. However, the iQOO Neo 5 was rebranded as the iQOO 9 SE (Review) in India.

While specifications of the phone are yet to be revealed, iQOO did release a short teaser video that hints toward a gaming-oriented smartphone. The iQOO Neo 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and codename “taro”.

The Vivo smartphone with model number V2196A had 12GB of RAM and was running on Android 12 out of the box. A report by GSMArena, also noted that the iQOO Neo 6 was listed on TENNA with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.