English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iQOO Neo 6 launch set to take place on April 13, could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

    The iQOO Neo 5 was recently unveiled in India as the iQOO 9 SE.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

    The iQOO Neo 6 is launching in China soon. iQOO officially teased the launch of its upcoming Neo device through a post on Weibo. The iQOO Neo 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing some specifications of the device.

    The iQOO Neo 6 will be unveiled in China on April 13, although there’s no confirmation about the global launch of the device. However, the iQOO Neo 5 was rebranded as the iQOO 9 SE (Review) in India.

    While specifications of the phone are yet to be revealed, iQOO did release a short teaser video that hints toward a gaming-oriented smartphone. The iQOO Neo 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and codename “taro”.

    The Vivo smartphone with model number V2196A had 12GB of RAM and was running on Android 12 out of the box. A report by GSMArena, also noted that the iQOO Neo 6 was listed on TENNA with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    The phone was spotted with a 4,700 mAh battery paired with 80W fast-charging support. MySmartPrice reported that the iQOO Neo 6 would feature a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP portrait camera with 2x zoom. The device should be available in Black, Blue and Orange colours.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #iQOO #smartphones #Snapdragon #Vivo #Vivo iQoo
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.