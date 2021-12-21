iQOO Neo 5s, iQOO Neo 5 SE launched with Snapdragon 800 series SoCs: All you need to know

The iQOO Neo 5s and iQOO Neo 5 SE have officially been unveiled in China. The two new iQOO Neo smartphones come with Snapdragon 800-series chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays, and super-fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 5s Price

The iQOO Neo 5s is priced at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 32,100) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The iQOO Neo 5s is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that are priced at CNY 2,899 (Roughly Rs 34,500) and CNY 3,199 (Roughly Rs 38,100), respectively.

iQOO Neo 5 SE Price

The iQOO Neo 5 SE is priced at CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 26,150) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The iQOO Neo 5 SE is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration that are priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 28,550) and CNY 2,599 (Roughly Rs 30,950), respectively. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the iQOO Neo 5s and Neo 5 SE outside China.

iQOO Neo 5s Specifications

The iQOO Neo 5s is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 66W fast-charging support. The phone also comes with a new display chip and improved cooling.

The iQOO Neo 5s opts for a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The screen boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR support, and a pixel density of 397 ppi. The phone runs Android 11 with the Origin OS Ocean skin.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 5s gets a triple-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The main rear camera also supports OIS, while a 16 MP sensor is housed in the hole-punch cut out on the front. The iQOO Neo 5s is available in Night Space, Sunset Canyon, and Orange Light.

iQOO Neo 5 SE Specifications

The iQOO Neo 5 SE, on the other hand, uses a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There’s no Pro display chip here. The iQOO Neo 5 SE also packs a 4,500 mAh battery but offers slower 55W Flash Charge support instead.

The iQOO Neo 5 SE sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz in some games. The device boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The iQOO Neo 5 SE also runs Android 11 with the Origin OS Ocean skin and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The iQOO Neo 5 SE is available in Mine Shadow Blue, Rock Crystal White, and Phantom Colour finishes.