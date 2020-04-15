iQoo Neo 3 teaser video reveals punch-hole display, price tipped

Vivo has dropped a new teaser that reveals the front design of the upcoming iQoo Neo 3, which is scheduled to launch on April 23 in China. The teaser reveals a hole-punch cutout on the display. Separately, the price of iQoo Neo 3 has also been tipped.

Vivo has already confirmed some key iQoo Neo 3 specifications. A teaser poster recently confirmed that iQoo Neo 3 will feature a Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 modem for 5G, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The company has posted another video that reveals the front panel of the iQoo Neo 3.

At the 20th second of the 34-second long teaser shared on Weibo, one can spot the iQoo Neo 3 sporting a punch-hole display. The company has previously confirmed that iQoo Neo 3 will feature a 144Hz display.

Separately, a post on Weibo claims that the iQoo Neo 3 will be priced at Yuan 2,998 (roughly Rs 32,500). If true, iQoo Neo 3 will replace the Redmi K30 Pro and become the most affordable smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

iQoo Neo 3 could make its way to India soon after its launch in China on April 23.