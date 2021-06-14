MARKET NEWS

iQOO Fold, iQOO Roll, iQOO Slide reportedly listed on Chinese trademark site

The Vivo sub-brand seems to be gearing up to introduce an iQOO rollable phone, an iQOO foldable smartphone, and a sliding smartphone.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST

While iQOO has only launched a couple of phones as an independent brand in India, Vivo has introduced several smartphones under the brand in China. And now, the Chinese smartphone maker is looking to expand its smartphone portfolio beyond average smartphones.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Vivo sub-brand is gearing up to introduce an iQOO rollable phone, an iQOO foldable smartphone, and a sliding smartphone. Sharma’s tweet reveals a listing of all three devices – iQOO Roll, iQOO Fold, and iQOO Slide. 91mobiles suggests that the image is captured from a Chinese trademark website listing.

As of now, no details about the three listed devices have been confirmed. It is interesting to see these rumours coming out of iQOO’s camp, considering Vivo doesn’t have a foldable or rollable smartphone in its arsenal.

While previous reports have suggested that a foldable Vivo phone could be in the works, revealing three new concepts seems like a stretch, so we’d recommend taking these rumours with a pinch of salt. But that being said, Samsung’s success in the foldable markets seems to have emboldened other brands to innovate past regular smartphones. We also saw the South Korean smartphone maker unveil new display tech that will help power future foldables.
