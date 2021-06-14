iQOO Fold, iQOO Roll, iQOO Slide reportedly listed on Chinese trademark site

While iQOO has only launched a couple of phones as an independent brand in India, Vivo has introduced several smartphones under the brand in China. And now, the Chinese smartphone maker is looking to expand its smartphone portfolio beyond average smartphones.



So yes, iQOO Roll, iQOO Fold, and iQOO Slide are the monikers of the company's potential rollable, foldable, and sliding smartphones.

Feel free to retweet.#iQOO#iQOORoll#iQOOFold#iQOOSlidepic.twitter.com/J9TzXrseMu

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 14, 2021

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Vivo sub-brand is gearing up to introduce an iQOO rollable phone, an iQOO foldable smartphone, and a sliding smartphone. Sharma’s tweet reveals a listing of all three devices – iQOO Roll, iQOO Fold, and iQOO Slide. 91mobiles suggests that the image is captured from a Chinese trademark website listing.

As of now, no details about the three listed devices have been confirmed. It is interesting to see these rumours coming out of iQOO’s camp, considering Vivo doesn’t have a foldable or rollable smartphone in its arsenal.