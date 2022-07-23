iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in India on August 2: Check Expected Specs

The iQOO 9T recently got an official launch date in India. The launch of the iQOO 9T follows the recent debut of the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro in China. The company has already teased the design and key details of the iQOO 9T, which suggests that it will be a rebranded version of the vanilla iQOO 10.

The iQOO 9T India launch will take place on August 2 at 12:00 pm (IST). The iQOO 9T will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is touted to deliver an AnTuTu score of 1115580 points. The main Snapdragon chip is accompanied by the custom Vivo V1+ chip for gaming and photography.

The iQOO 9T also boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with the telephoto lens supporting 20x digital zoom. The iQOO 9T features a dual-tone back panel and is available in Alpha Black and Legend colours. Considering the iQOO 9T is a rebranded version of the iQOO 10, which was already unveiled in China, its specifications are already available.

iQOO 9T Expected Specifications

The iQOO 9T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO 9T packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. It will run Android 12 with a Funtouch OS 12 on top.

The iQOO 9T sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone boasts a 50 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide unit, and a 12 MP telephoto unit. Additionally, there’s a 16 MP selfie shooter up front.