iQOO 9T price in India, offers and specifications revealed ahead of August 2 launch

The iQOO 9T is launching in India on August 2. While the company has already teased several details about the iQOO 9T’s specs and design, new information has emerged about the iQOO 9T price in India.

The latest information comes thanks to unboxing videos from several tech YouTubers, including Tech Burner, Trakin Tech, and Beebom.

iQOO 9T Price India

The iQOO 9T price in India will start at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The device will also be available in a 12GB/256GB configuration that will set you back Rs 54,999. The iQOO 9T will be available in Alpha Black and Legend (BMW Motorsport) colours.

iQOO 9T Launch Offers

iQOO will offer Rs 4,000 off on the iQOO 9T on transactions with ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, iQOO users will get a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the iQOO 9T, while non-iQOO device holders will receive an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months.

iQOO 9T Specifications

The iQOO 9T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO 9T packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. It will run Android 12 with a Funtouch OS 12 on top.

The iQOO 9T sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone boasts a 50 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide unit, and a 12 MP telephoto unit. Additionally, there’s a 16 MP selfie shooter up front.