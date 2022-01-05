iQOO 9 series launch today; to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W fast charging support

iQOO 9 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

iQOO 9 series will launch on December 5 in China. The company will launch its new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. The two flagship devices are rumoured to debut soon in India. Ahead of the official launch, some key details of the devices have leaked.

iQOO 9 Pro specifications

iQOO 9 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone is rumoured to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A MySmartPrice report further reveals that the iQOO 9 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone will come with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the curved display. It will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field-of-view and a fisheye macro mode. The third sensor will be a 16MP portrait sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 16MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone is said to pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It will also support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. The device will boot Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean out of the box.

iQOO 9 specifications

iQOO 9 specifications include a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP, 120-degree ultrawide camera and a 12MP portrait camera. The phone has a 16MP front camera.

It draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and packs a 4700 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging. The device will not support wireless charging, according to the report. It will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The device will run Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean out of the box.