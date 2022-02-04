iQOO 9 series launch in India confirmed as Amazon teaser page goes live

The iQOO 9 series is set to arrive in India soon. The launch of the iQOO 9 series has officially been teased on Amazon India, which suggests that the phone could be unveiled in the country as early as this month.

The company is set to launch three new devices in India in the form of the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE. The iQOO 9 series will be offered exclusively on Amazon India, although there is no official launch date. The iQOO 9 series was first unveiled in China earlier this year.

It is worth noting that only the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro were released in China, information about the iQOO 9 SE is still scarce. However, we believe the iQOO 9 SE will be the base model and will fall in the sub-40K segment. The iQOO 9 features a starting price of Rs 46,860 in China, while the ‘Pro’ model starts from Rs 58,580 in China.

iQOO 9 Pro Specifications

The iQOO 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with Android 12 out of the box with a layer of Origin OS Ocean on top.

For optics, the iQOO 9 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50MP, 150-degree ultrawide camera, and a 16MP portrait camera sensor. The phone also has a 16MP front camera. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

iQOO 9 Specifications

The iQOO 9 boasts the same Snapdragon chipset as the Pro model. You also get the same battery capacity with 120W wired fast charging but no wireless charging. The iQOO 9 features a 6.78-inch Flat Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera.