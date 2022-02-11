MARKET NEWS

    Technology

    iQOO 9 series India launch on February 23, iQOO 9 Pro to feature iconic BMW back panel

    The line-up will include the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST


    The iQOO 9 series is set to launch in India soon. iQOO recently took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the iQOO 9 series in India. The line-up will include the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE. The iQOO 9 series was unveiled in China earlier this year.

    The iQOO 9 series will be unveiled in India at a virtual event on February 23. While Amazon India posted a teaser for the iQOO 9 series earlier this month, the company has now taken to Twitter to officially tease the launch in India.

    The iQOO 9 series will retain the iconic BMW Motorsport Edition tricolor design on the back panel. And while other details about the iQOO 9 series are yet to be revealed in India, they will likely feature the same specifications as the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro that arrived in China in January.

    

    iQOO 9 Pro Specifications 

    The iQOO 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and comes with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with Android 12 out of the box with a layer of Origin OS Ocean on top.

    For optics, the iQOO 9 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 50MP, 150-degree ultrawide camera, and a 16MP portrait camera sensor. The phone also has a 16MP front camera. The iQOO 9 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

    iQOO 9 Specifications

    The iQOO 9 boasts the same Snapdragon chipset as the Pro model. You also get the same battery capacity with 120W wired fast charging but no wireless charging. The iQOO 9 features a 6.78-inch Flat Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP portrait camera.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gaming #iQOO #mobile gaming #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 02:58 pm
