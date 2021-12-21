iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro display specifications revealed in recent leak

The iQOO 9 series is set to debut sometime next month. The company is set to launch the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro in the line-up, both of which are expected to use Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, other than the chip, not much is known about the two upcoming iQOO 9 devices, until now.

In a recent leak, known tipster Digital Chat Station provided details about the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro’s displays. According to the tipster, both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch E5 OLED panel from Samsung.

Although only the ‘Pro’ model will use a 2K display, the vanilla iQOO 9 will be downgraded to an FHD+ resolution. Additionally, the iQOO 9 Pro will also feature a curved display, while the standard iQOO 9 will use a flat panel.

Other details, including an official launch date, of the iQOO 9 series are still scarce. However, the series is expected to offer 120W fast-charging support. At least one of the two iQOO 9 devices will also offer advanced gimbal stabilisation seen on Vivo’s X series phones.

The iQOO 9 series is expected to arrive in China sometime next month. Following its launch in China, the iQOO 9 series will debut in India in February 2022. iQOO skipped the launch of its 8 series in India, but the brand ramped up its smartphone launches in the country this year, which hints that the 9 series will be coming soon.