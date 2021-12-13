MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro battery capacity and charging speed leaked ahead of launch next month

iQOO Neo5s with Snapdragon 888 chip launching on December 20.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Source: Weibo

The iQOO 9 series is expected to arrive in January 2022. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, although details of the device haven’t been unveiled just yet. However, as we gear closer to the launch, details about the iQOO 9 series have been popping up.

According to tipster Panda is Bald, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will feature 4,700 mAh battery capacity. The tipster also notes that both phones will support 120W fast-charging support. Tipster Wang Beiyang, on the other hand, notes that the iQOO 9 may come with a 4,550 mAh battery capacity.

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, both devices are also expected to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The iQOO 9 series could also run on Vivo’s new OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

The phone is also expected to bring dual speakers, dual x-axis linear motors, and dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons. The iQOO 9 series is tipped to feature enhanced heat dissipation and a micro-gimbal PTZ camera.

In other news, iQOO is also preparing another smartphone launch soon. The iQOO Neo5s will be arriving in China on December 20. The Neo5s is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and 66W fast-charging support.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Dec 13, 2021 04:16 pm

