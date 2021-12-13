iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro battery capacity and charging speed leaked ahead of launch next month

Source: Weibo

The iQOO 9 series is expected to arrive in January 2022. The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, although details of the device haven’t been unveiled just yet. However, as we gear closer to the launch, details about the iQOO 9 series have been popping up.

According to tipster Panda is Bald, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will feature 4,700 mAh battery capacity. The tipster also notes that both phones will support 120W fast-charging support. Tipster Wang Beiyang, on the other hand, notes that the iQOO 9 may come with a 4,550 mAh battery capacity.

The iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, both devices are also expected to sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The iQOO 9 series could also run on Vivo’s new OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

The phone is also expected to bring dual speakers, dual x-axis linear motors, and dual pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons. The iQOO 9 series is tipped to feature enhanced heat dissipation and a micro-gimbal PTZ camera.