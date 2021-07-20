iQOO 8 series launch confirmed for August 4, specifications leaked

iQOO 8 series launch date has been teased. The new iQOO flagship smartphones will debut on August 4 in China. It will be a successor to the iQOO 7 series launched earlier this year. iQOO has also confirmed that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, making it the first smartphone to pack the flagship chipset.

The device’s other specs have also been leaked. Tipster Digital Chat Station has uploaded some of the device’s key specs ahead of the launch. A MySmartPrice report, citing the tipster’s Weibo post, reveals that the phone will come with 12GB of RAM under the hood. It will also come with 4GB of extended RAM support. This 4GB of RAM will be borrowed from the device’s internal storage as and when required.

The tipster also added that the phone will sport a hole-punch display with a 2K resolution. The display will have a 3200 x 1440 resolution and come with a high refresh rate support. We can expect the device to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display at least.

The phone will run Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box. If and when launched in India, the phone could feature Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11 on top. It is also expected to feature support for 120W fast charging for the rumoured 4000 mAh battery.