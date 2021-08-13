iQOO 8 Pro to feature 120W Wired, 50W Wireless charging support and BMW Motorsport colourway

iQOO is set to launch its next flagship series in China on August 17. However, the company has been aggressively teasing specs and features coming to the iQOO 8 series in the lead-up to the official launch. In the most recent teaser, the company confirmed the charging speed of the iQOO 8 series.

Both the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro will feature 120W Ultra-Fast Flash charging. iQOO revealed the charging technology back in July, showing a 120W charger powering an unnamed device with a 4,000 mAh battery. The charging tech managed to take the 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in just five minutes.

Additionally, the iQOO 8 Pro will also get 50W fast wireless charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging support. Additionally, the company also revealed renders of the iQOO 8 Pro, confirming an exclusive BMW Motor Sport colourway, which looks pretty similar to the iQOO 7 Legend (Review).

Apart from the charging and design, iQOO previously confirmed the new camera system coming to the iQOO 8 series. The iQOO 8 will feature a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 48 MP ultrawide shooter. There is no information about the third sensor, but it will likely be a telephoto camera. iQOO also said that the main camera has OIS with Vivo's VIS five-axis stabilization.

In previous teasers, iQOO confirmed that its upcoming flagship series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. We also know that the iQOO 8 series will feature a 2K AMOLED display with an LTPO Samsung E5 panel with a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate.