iQOO 8 Pro to feature 120W Wired, 50W Wireless charging support and BMW Motorsport colourway

The iQOO 8 Pro will also feature 50W wireless charging support.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST

iQOO is set to launch its next flagship series in China on August 17. However, the company has been aggressively teasing specs and features coming to the iQOO 8 series in the lead-up to the official launch. In the most recent teaser, the company confirmed the charging speed of the iQOO 8 series.

Both the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro will feature 120W Ultra-Fast Flash charging. iQOO revealed the charging technology back in July, showing a 120W charger powering an unnamed device with a 4,000 mAh battery. The charging tech managed to take the 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent in just five minutes.

Additionally, the iQOO 8 Pro will also get 50W fast wireless charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging support. Additionally, the company also revealed renders of the iQOO 8 Pro, confirming an exclusive BMW Motor Sport colourway, which looks pretty similar to the iQOO 7 Legend (Review).

Apart from the charging and design, iQOO previously confirmed the new camera system coming to the iQOO 8 series. The iQOO 8 will feature a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 48 MP ultrawide shooter. There is no information about the third sensor, but it will likely be a telephoto camera. iQOO also said that the main camera has OIS with Vivo's VIS five-axis stabilization.

In previous teasers, iQOO confirmed that its upcoming flagship series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. We also know that the iQOO 8 series will feature a 2K AMOLED display with an LTPO Samsung E5 panel with a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate.

While there is no information on the pricing of the iQOO 8 series, tipster Mukul Sharma recently tweeted renders of the device with a leak about its price. Sharma’s tweet noted that the iQOO 8 Pro’s price would be set at CNY 5,299 (Roughly Rs 60,800), although there is no information about the RAM and storage.
Tags: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Aug 13, 2021 04:38 pm

