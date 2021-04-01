iQOO 7 Legend BMW M Motorsport Edition to launch in India

iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000.

iQOO 7 India launch has been confirmed. While the launch date remains unknown at the moment, the company has confirmed that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000, undercutting the OnePlus 9 by Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, a new leak suggests that the iQOO 7 BMW M Motorsport Edition will launch as the iQOO 7 Legend in India.

iQOO partnered with BMW Motorsport in 2020 and has launched a few BMW M Motorsport Edition smartphones. The iQOO 7 Legendary Edition launched in China comes with a white rear panel sporting the red, black, and blue stripes. The smartphone also comes in Black and Latent Blue colour options. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the BMW M Motorsport Edition will launch as iQOO 7 Legend in India.

iQOO 7 price

The iQOO 7 price is set at CNY 3,798 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 4,198 (Roughly Rs 47,600). It comes in three colour options, including Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition with the BMW branding.

iQOO 7 specifications

The iQOO 7 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It also features a 16 MP front camera in the hole-punch camera cutout.

Under the hood, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a new Vapour Cooling system and Multi-Turbo 5.0 storage architecture.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. There is a 48 MP primary shooter with OIS paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto sensor. The 48 MP main camera also comes with Super Video image stabilisation with HDR.

It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The device is claimed to charge from zero to 100 percent in 15 minutes. The phone also packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio.

In China, the smartphone runs on Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box. We can expect the India variant to come with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11 instead.