iQOO 7 launch in India hinted by company executive

The iQOO 7’s price is set at CNY 3,798 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 07:23 PM IST

After the launch of the iQOO 3 in 2020, iQOO went dark in India. Since then, iQOO has been actively releasing devices in China, including the latest iQOO 7 flagship for 2021. And while there have been several rumours about the launch of the iQOO 7 in India, the latest one might be the most credible yet.

Gagan Arora, iQOO’s head in India recently uploaded a cryptic tweet on his Twitter account that read; “Are you looking for this? 2.64575131106”.

2.64575131106 is the square root of the number 7. This hints at an imminent launch of the iQQO 7 in the country. The last iQOO device in the country was the iQOO 3, which arrived in India in February 2020. The iQOO 7 was revealed in China back in January, succeeding the iQOO 5.

iQOO 7 Specs 

The iQOO 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that splits into two 2,000 mAh cells, allowing for super-fast 120W charging speeds.

The iQOO 7 sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The panel features HDR10+ support with a 16 MP selfie camera in the hole-punch camera cutout.

Close

On the back, the iQOO 7 features a 48 MP primary shooter with OIS paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto sensor. The 48 MP main camera also comes with Super Video image stabilization with HDR. The phone also packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio in partnership with Monster Audio.
TAGS: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Mar 16, 2021 07:23 pm

