iQOO 7 dethrones Mi 11 on AnTuTu's list of best-performing smartphones for January 2021

AnTuTu recently released its first list of best-performing smartphones in 2021. Back in December 2020, the Mi 11, with its Snapdragon 888 SoC, topped the list of best performing flagships. However, since then, the Mi 11 was the only phone with the SD888 chip, which is no longer the case in 2021.

After a month at the top, the Mi 11 has been dethroned by the iQOO 7, another phone powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The iQOO 7 is a performance-oriented gaming smartphone, and this is evident with the huge gap created between the Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11 and Kirin 9000 based Mate 40 Pro+.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro with its Kirin 9000 came in third place, while the rest of the spots on the list were taken by Snapdragon 865-powered Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G, iQOO 5, Redmi K30S, iQOO 5 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+, and Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition. It is worth noting that Samsung Galaxy S21 phones powered by the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 870 based Motorola Edge S might not have been tested.

In the mid-range, AnTuTu rated the MediaTek Dimensity 820-powered Redmi 10X 5G as the best performing mid-ranger with a score of 401389, with the ‘Pro’ variant of the phone following in close second with 398264 points. The next three spots are occupied by the Huawei Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro, and Honor 30, all of which use the Kirin 985 SoC.

The Honor X10 and Nova 7 SE with the Kirin 820 SoC took the sixth and seventh spot, followed by the Snapdragon 765G powered Oppo Reno5 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The Realme Q2 Pro 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U took the last spot on the list.